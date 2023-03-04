Fight fans got more than they bargained for earlier tonight (Sat., Mar. 4, 2023) at UFC 285 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, when actor Jake Gyllenhaal stepped inside of the Octagon to film a fight scene for the upcoming “Road House” movie.

By now you should know that there is an upcoming “Road House” adaptation coming to Amazon Prime. Filming began last year and we know this because former UFC double champ Conor McGregor was cast to be in the Hollywood film. McGregor has been leaking footage for the film ever since and things spilled over into Las Vegas this week for UFC 285.

On Friday, UFC 285’s ceremonial weigh ins were crashed by none other than McGregor, who informed fans in attendance they would be part of a “Road House” scene. Gyllenhaal proceeded to weigh in opposite former UFC fighter Jay Hieron, who was cast as his opponent.

Earlier tonight, Gyllenhaal stepped foot inside of the Octagon after the final bout of UFC 285’s early “Prelims.” The promotion purposely started the card early to make room for Gyllenhaal’s in-cage fight scene with Hieron. It was pretty cool and an unique look inside the making of a fight film. Gyllenhaal ended up defeating Hieron by knockout to win the UFC middleweight championship.

Check out the fight scene below:

