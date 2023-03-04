Ian Garry pushed his UFC record to 4-0 with a late TKO stoppage over Song Kenan earlier tonight (Sat., Mar. 4, 2023) at UFC 285 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, but the Irish prospect had to recover from a brutal knockdown along the way.

Garry was in command in the early going with offense from range and sharp kicks to the legs and body. Kenan didn’t offer much countering as he kept shelling up and waiting for his window of opportunity. It finally came towards the end of the first as the Chinese fighter landed a massive left hook that sent Garry crashing to the canvas. Kenan followed up with more heavy shots, but Garry recovered to see the second. Check out the knockdown below:

From that point on, Garry dominated the action and started to wilt Kenan away with sharp kicks to the calf and a lead jab. Kenan wasn’t able to find another home for his power left hook and it allowed Garry to absolutely tee off in the third round and find a late TKO stoppage with a flurry of punches.

Check out the final moments below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

Garry, 25, is now undefeated at 11-0 as a professional fighter and is clearly one of the most exciting prospects on the UFC roster today. The Irish striker will need to show more wrinkles to his game moving forward, but he couldn’t have asked for a better two-year start to his UFC career.

