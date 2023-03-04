Tabatha Ricci turned in the best performance of her professional career earlier tonight (Sat., Mar. 4, 2023) at UFC 285 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “Baby Shark” stopped women’s strawweight veteran Jessica Penne with a second-round submission (armbar).

Ricci dominated this “Prelims” matchup from the opening bell. She implemented crisp striking on the taller Penne before switching to her wrestling and scoring multiple takedowns. Penne was able to do enough to last to the second round, but Ricci was there yet again for another takedown. As Penne went to transition “Baby Shark” locked up an arm and put a stop to the fight.

Check out the final moments below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

Ricci, 28, pushes her UFC record to 3-1 with this victory and captures her first finish inside of the Octagon. The Brazilian prospect is on the cusp of a ranking in the UFC’s women’s strawweight division and looks like she could make some noise atop the weight class, especially if her wrestling continues to shine.

