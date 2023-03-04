If Drake’s betting history has proven to be a real curse for mixed martial artists then Jon Jones is screwed later tonight (Sat., Mar. 4, 2023) at UFC 285 from Las Vegas, Nevada. Jones is making his first Octagon appearance in three years — along with his heavyweight debut — as he challenges Ciryl Gane for the vacant UFC heavyweight title. The anticipated matchup will headline the ESPN+ PPV card from inside T-Mobile Arena.

Ahead of tonight’s heavyweight clash, rapper Drake has once again accessed his millions to place a hefty wager on the main event. We’re all too familiar with how Drake’s UFC betting history has gone. There have been some wins along the way, but for the most part Drake has come up short on some serious bets. Some even say he’s a curse to the fighter he bets on.

If that’s the case, Jones may be in trouble against Gane. Drake has already placed two separate $250,000 bets on Jones to stop Gane by either knockout or submission. The wager for a knockout would net Drake $1.3 million while the submission finish banks the rapper a cool $1.7 million.

Drake dropped $500K on Jon Jones to beat Ciryl Gane in UFC 285



(via IG: champagnepapi) pic.twitter.com/ndwRkhFfT8 — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) March 4, 2023

Of course, if Gane pulls off the upset then Drake is out $500,000 and Jones’ long-awaited return to action will be a complete failure. Luckily for both men, Jones is the greatest fighter of all time. And even though he’s been absent from the fight game for the past three years he always finds a way to win. Even if Drake’s expensive endorsement casts a dark shadow.

Are you a fan of these bets? Let us know!

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 285 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6:15 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 285: “Jones vs. Gane” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated and finalized UFC 285 fight card and PPV lineup click here.