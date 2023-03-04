 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Drake bets $500K on Jon Jones stopping Ciryl Gane | UFC 285

By Dan Hiergesell
If Drake’s betting history has proven to be a real curse for mixed martial artists then Jon Jones is screwed later tonight (Sat., Mar. 4, 2023) at UFC 285 from Las Vegas, Nevada. Jones is making his first Octagon appearance in three years — along with his heavyweight debut — as he challenges Ciryl Gane for the vacant UFC heavyweight title. The anticipated matchup will headline the ESPN+ PPV card from inside T-Mobile Arena.

Ahead of tonight’s heavyweight clash, rapper Drake has once again accessed his millions to place a hefty wager on the main event. We’re all too familiar with how Drake’s UFC betting history has gone. There have been some wins along the way, but for the most part Drake has come up short on some serious bets. Some even say he’s a curse to the fighter he bets on.

If that’s the case, Jones may be in trouble against Gane. Drake has already placed two separate $250,000 bets on Jones to stop Gane by either knockout or submission. The wager for a knockout would net Drake $1.3 million while the submission finish banks the rapper a cool $1.7 million.

Of course, if Gane pulls off the upset then Drake is out $500,000 and Jones’ long-awaited return to action will be a complete failure. Luckily for both men, Jones is the greatest fighter of all time. And even though he’s been absent from the fight game for the past three years he always finds a way to win. Even if Drake’s expensive endorsement casts a dark shadow.

