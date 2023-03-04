Reigning UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko will defend her 125-pound title against No. 6-ranked division contender Alexa Grasso in the upcoming UFC 285 pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, locked and loaded for TONIGHT (Sat., March 4, 2023) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. To help get fans pumped for the five-round showdown, the UFC video team released a special “Championship Mindset” preview.

Shevchenko (23-3) is the winner of nine straight, which includes her split decision victory over Brazilian bruiser Taila Santos in the UFC 275 co-main event last June. Most fans expected an immediate rematch; however, matchmakers had other plans.

Grasso (15-3) rebounded from a decision loss to Carla Esparza to capture four in a row, recently taking a unanimous decision over Viviane Araujo at UFC Vegas 62. The rough-and-tumble Grasso will enter the contest five years younger than “Bullet” at 29.

UFC 285 will be headlined by the vacant heavyweight title fight between former 205-pound champion Jon Jones and ex-interim titleholder Ciryl Gane. Elsewhere on the card, Bo Nickal and Jamie Pickett collide at middleweight while Derek Brunson and Dricus Du Plessis hook ‘em up at 185 pounds.

