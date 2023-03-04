 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane full fight video preview for UFC 285 PPV main event

By Jesse Holland
/ new

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently dropped a special “Losing Is Not An Option” video preview for the upcoming UFC 285 pay-per-view (PPV) event on ESPN+, headlined by the Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane heavyweight title bout TONIGHT (Sat., March 4, 2023) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, marking the first fight for the former light heavyweight “Bones” in over three years.

The strap was left vacant when Francis Ngannou failed to come to terms on a new deal.

LIVE! Watch UFC 285 PPV On ESPN+ Here!

HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION SUPER FIGHT! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., March 4, 2023, with one of the biggest fights in its history as No. 1-ranked Heavyweight contender, Ciryl Gane, and former Light Heavyweight champion, Jon Jones, collide in a “super” fight for the vacant undisputed Heavyweight title. In UFC 285’s pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, women’s Flyweight roost-ruler, Valentina Shevchenko — UFC’s current longest-reigning champion — defends her 125-pound title against Mexico’s Alexa Grasso.

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

Jones, 35, hasn’t seen action since squeaking by Dominick Reyes at UFC 247, thanks largely in part to a bitter contract dispute with UFC. Fortunately, “Bones” and Co. were able to mend fences and the consensus G.O.A.T. recently re-upped for another eight fights.

Gane, 32, rebounded from a decision loss to Ngannou by planishing heavyweight hurter Tai Tuivasa at UFC Paris last fall, improving his record to 11-1 with eight finishes. “Bon Gamin” looks to become the first fighter to stop “Bones” under the UFC banner.

UFC 285 will also feature the women’s flyweight title fight between reigning 125-pound champion Valentina Shevchenko and No. 6-ranked contender Alexa Grasso. In addition, welterweight phenom Shavkat Rakhmonov looks to keep his undefeated record alive at the expense of venerable 170-pound bruiser Geoff Neal.

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 285 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6:15 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 285: “Jones vs. Gane” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated and finalized UFC 285 fight card and PPV lineup click here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania