Dana White says Francis Ngannou will never be in the UFC again pic.twitter.com/GvDgpnBr0k

It wasn’t a complete shock when Francis Ngannou announced that he and UFC were unable to come to terms, resulting in his free agency. It was, however, a bit sad to see the reigning Heavyweight champion and most talented big man of his era walk away. It could easily have been “The Predator” in the cage opposite Jon Jones at UFC 285 tomorrow evening (Sat., March 4, 2023), but alas, that ship has sailed.

Still, there is hope for the future? Ngannou wants to cross into the boxing ring and fight Deontay Wilder or Tyson Fury, but afterward, maybe he’ll return to the Octagon and reclaim his status as the best Heavyweight on the world, right?

UFC President Dana White says otherwise. In the clip above, White responds to numerous reporters asking about Ngannou’s potential return, and White firmly shuts it all down. “No,” he responds. “We negotiated with him for years. It’s over, that’s over. No, he’ll never be in the UFC.”

Fortunately, White is pretty notorious for going back on his “never” statements. Remember when women would never fight in UFC? Times change, and it’s undeniable that Ngannou could sell some pay-per-view (PPV) buys if he ever does want to return. If he continues to stay away, there are many doors open for Ngannou, and he’ll have his pick.

Mark Hunt rants will never, ever go out of style.

JON JONES GETTING SLANDERED BY MARK HUNT pic.twitter.com/TVbsk6zCIH — ErnieTastyFresh (@ErnieTastyFresh) March 2, 2023

It’s good to see Jessica Andrade back at Strawweight, and her return match up is banger!

BREAKING



Strawweight action on May 6th at #UFC288. Former champion Jessica Andrade takes on Yan Xiaonan in a match-up between the #4 and #6 in the division. pic.twitter.com/v6myS7kGjz — Marcel Dorff (@BigMarcel24) March 3, 2023

Francis Ngannou’s first opponent post-UFC career? Brad Tavares’ daughter!

Xyxy is really about to revenge her daddy and she ain't scared of me at all pic.twitter.com/bDmWMqm20M — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) March 3, 2023

Petr Yan and Henry Cejudo meet at the UFC PI ... and I agree with Sean O’Malley.

Yan and Cejudo's interaction at the UFC PI



Yan does him bad btw pic.twitter.com/e7bIDphIgH — ❂ (@Sa_Gwang) March 3, 2023

Peter beats Henry — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) March 3, 2023

Three more join the USADA ugly jacket club, and one of them failed a drug test for drostanolone in 2014!

Jeff Novitsky is presenting three fighters with jackets representing 50 or more USADA tests passed without a failure to Derek Brunson, Henry Cejudo and Brian Ortega. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) March 3, 2023

Daniel Cormier gave Bo Nickal one hell of a pep talk, wrestler to wrestler.

Bo Nickal asked Daniel Cormier what to expect in his UFC debut. Maybe its just the wrestler in me, but DC's answer gave me goosebumps. DC is every wrestler-turned-fighter's big brother. True coach. pic.twitter.com/pjhtswpBOD — RJ Clifford (@RJcliffordMMA) March 3, 2023

Score the fight how you like, I don’t know that anyone can say Jon Jones kicked Dominick Reyes’ butt!

Paddy Pimblett is choking people out left and right in Indonesia.

Herded his opponent towards the ropes then ended it with a single shot!

Murat Gassiev KO2 Mike Balogun pic.twitter.com/hJVfE4fC2H — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) March 3, 2023

Remember, the key to an effective slam is making sure your opponent’s chin bounces directly into your own forehead!

SLAM KO Lawrence Phillips obliterates Ben Parker in just 18 SECONDS!#ONEFridayFights7

Live TV broadcast in 170+ countries (check local listings)

Also available on ONE YouTube and ONE Facebook (geo-restrictions may apply)

Also https://t.co/eBUfsOlZOd… https://t.co/CEqglwnZth pic.twitter.com/WgSq0yV5tn — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) March 3, 2023

Landon Vannata took a spinning kick from Ray Borg straight to the liver — ouch!

A different kind of snowplow.

