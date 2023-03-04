It all goes down later this evening (Sat., Mar. 4, 2023) at UFC 285 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, as mixed martial arts (MMA) legend, Jon Jones, moves up to heavyweight to challenge No. 1 contender, Ciryl Gane, for the vacant UFC title. The main event matchup will mark the first time Jones is competing since 2020.

In addition to Jones’ return, UFC 285 will feature a co-main event clash between reigning UFC women’s flyweight champion, Valentina Shevchenko, and top contender, Alexa Grasso. Rising middleweight prospect, Bo Nickal, will also be in action as he debuts against veteran fighter, Jamie Pickett. UFC 285 will also play host to promising contenders like Mateusz Gamrot, Shavkat Rakhmonov, Dricus du Plessis, and Ian Garry.

Take a look below at UFC 285’s complete fight card line up and start times:

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV)

10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT

Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso

Geoff Neal vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov

Mateusz Gamrot vs. Jalin Turner

Bo Nickal vs. Jamie Pickett

‘Prelims’ Undercard (ESPNews/ESPN+)

8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

Cody Garbrandt vs. Trevin Jones

Derek Brunson vs. Dricus du Plessis

Viviane Araujo vs. Amanda Ribas

Julian Marquez vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

Early ‘Prelims’ Undercard (ESPN+)

5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT

Ian Garry vs. Song Kenan

Cameron Saaiman vs. Leomana Martinez

Jessica Penne vs. Tabatha Ricci

Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Farid Basharat

Esteban Ribovics vs. Loik Radzhabov

Online

UFC 285: “Jones vs. Gane” PPV main card can be viewed via the ESPN+ streaming app.

Subscriptions cost $6.99 per month. The UFC 285 PPV will cost $79.99 for current subscribers.

UFC 285: “Jones vs. Gane” undercard “Prelims” can be viewed via ESPN+ as well.

Television

Tablet/Mobile

UFC 285: “Jones vs. Gane” PPV main card and undercard “Prelims” can be viewed via ESPN+ streaming app through Google Play and iTunes stores.

Bars

Stay home, be safe. But, if you really, really need to go out and watch UFC 285 there is a list of bars near you airing “Jones vs. Gane” right here.

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 285 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 285: “Jones vs. Gane” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated and finalized UFC 285 fight card and PPV lineup click here.