IT'S ALL OVER LOS PINEDA COLADAS GET IT DONE #SwinglerLmao , live on https://t.co/fmB3r5oC53 | #XSeries005 pic.twitter.com/B7GjnJD5G8

One of the most bizarre boxing matches you’ll ever see transpired earlier today (Mar. 4, 2023) at Misfits Series 005 live on DAZN from inside the Telford International Centre in Telford, England, as Luis Pineda and BDave formed a tag-team group named “Los Pineda Coladas” to battle fellow social media stars IcePoseidon and Anthony Vargas, who formed a tandem called “The Fantastic 2.”

On a weekend that will see mixed martial arts (MMA) legend Jon Jones return to action at UFC 285 it’s only fitting that the combat gods even the score with a tag-team boxing match between inexperienced social media savants. It’s the good old give-and-take that we’ve grown accustomed to seeing.

Needless to say, a tag-team boxing match is an intriguing concept on paper. We’ve seen some wild MMA fights over the years, but boxing hasn’t completely gone off the hinges until now. Luckily, the matchup between Los Pineda Coladas and The Fantastic 2 delivered across the board.

In the end, it was Los Pineda Coladas who were too sharp in their exchanges and put a vicious stop to the tag-team circus fight with a second-round knockout. Check out the video highlights below:

IT'S ALL OVER



LOS PINEDA COLADAS GET IT DONE #SwinglerLmao, live on https://t.co/fmB3r5oC53 | #XSeries005 pic.twitter.com/B7GjnJD5G8 — MF & DAZN X Series (@MF_DAZNXSeries) March 4, 2023

Stick with Mania for more Misfits Series 005 results and coverage.