UFC 285 results live online: Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, TONIGHT (Sat., March 4, 2023) with a five-round pay-per-view (PPV) main event between former Light Heavyweight kingpin, Jon Jones — who returns from a three-year hiatus — and ex-interim Heavyweight champion, Ciryl Gane. In UFC 285’s PPV co-main event, women’s Flyweight roost-ruler, Valentina Shevchenko — the promotion’s longest reigning champion — defends her 125-pound title against crafty Mexican import, Alexa Grasso. Big-name contenders Shavkat Rakhmonov, Mateusz Gamrot and Bo Nickal, among others, are back in action, too!

UFC’s G.O.A.T. IS BACK!

