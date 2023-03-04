UFC 285 results, live streaming PPV play-by-play updates | Jones vs. Gane

Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane LIVE results and play-by-play updates stream: Follow along below as “Bones” makes his long-awaited return to competition atop the UFC 285 pay-per-view (PPV) card. Jones and Gane are battling for the vacant heavyweight strap, abandoned by former champion Francis Ngannou when “The Predator” failed to come to terms on a new UFC contract. Before that five-round title fight gets underway, reigning women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko will put her 125-pound belt on the line opposite No. 6-ranked division contender Alexa Grasso. Geoff Neal vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov and Jalin Turner vs. Mateusz Gamrot will also see main card PPV action in “Sin City.”

UFC 285’s five-fight PPV main card is set to pop off TONIGHT (Sat., March 4, 2023) at 10 p.m. ET from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and we’re going to bring you LIVE results and real-time play-by-play updates below, starting with the middleweight collision between collegiate wrestling standout Bo Nickal and 185-pound veteran Jamie Pickett. In addition, we’re also covering the UFC 285 “Prelims” undercard bouts streaming live on ESPNN and ESPN+ in a separate thread RIGHT HERE, beginning promptly at 6:15 p.m. ET.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 285 five-fight PPV main card below, beginning at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

Keep in mind that we will also be the spot for the latest news, recaps, and post-fight analysis following “Jones vs. Gane.” Without further delay, see below for the latest UFC 285 main card PPV results. (Note: This will go from the bottom up; therefore, scroll toward the bottom for the latest detailed round-by-round action.)

UFC 285 PPV QUICK RESULTS:

265 lbs.: Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane for vacant heavyweight title

125 lbs.: UFC Flyweight Champion Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso

170 lbs.: Geoff Neal vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov

155 lbs.: Jalin Turner vs. Mateusz Gamrot

185 lbs.: Bo Nickal vs. Jamie Pickett

UFC 285 LIVE PPV PLAY-BY-PLAY:

265 lbs.: Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane for vacant heavyweight title

125 lbs.: UFC Flyweight Champion Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso

170 lbs.: Geoff Neal vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov

155 lbs.: Jalin Turner vs. Mateusz Gamrot

185 lbs.: Bo Nickal vs. Jamie Pickett

