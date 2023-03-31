Highlights! Cat Zingano defeats Leah McCourt in back-and-forth grappling war | Bellator 293

Cat Zingano and Leah McCourt put on an absolute masterclass in grappling earlier tonight (Fri., March 31, 2023) in the co-main event of Bellator 293 in Temecula, California in a fight that went the distance, which wasn’t the theme of the card.

Indeed, there were 10 finishes on the night, but despite Zingano and McCourt going the distance, fans were pleased by the output of both women. From the jump, both fighters were foot to the gas, peppering one another before transitioning into a grappling affair.

Each had their shining moments on the ground, with McCourt landing several takedowns, though Zingano manages to escape bad position numerous times to revers position. And that was the story of the night, the grappling technique and numerous changes in positions. Just when you thought one lady had the advantage, the other was quick to turn the tide in the blink of an eye.

And they did work on the feet, as well, with Zingano busting up McCourt’s face with a vicious knee. But that didn’t stop “The Curse” from inflicting her own damage on the feet. After 15 minutes of back-and-forth action, the judges awarded “Alpha” the unanimous decision win.

Now, Zingano will can start setting her sights on a potential title fight against current women’s Featherweight champion, Cris Cyborg, who has yet to sign a contract with the promotion after fighting out her last deal in 2022.

