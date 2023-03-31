Stop laughing! UFC heavyweight Tom Aspinall ‘deadly serious’ about beating Jon Jones

Tom Aspinall is gunning for Jon Jones.

That might have some fans laughing considering the English heavyweight is coming off a technical knockout loss to Curtis Blaydes, in addition to the fact that Aspinall’s biggest victory to date has come over the No. 7-ranked Alexander Volkov.

Sorry haters, but his “life mission” is no laughing matter.

“I’m very serious about – I’m aware that when I say this stuff, there’s gonna be people laughing at it, but I’m very serious about beating Jon Jones and the other guys on the way up,” Aspinall told “The Craic with Peter Carroll” (transcribed by Farah Hannoun). “I’m deadly serious about it. That’s like my life mission now. I don’t think there’s nothing going to come in my way of that. For him to be the best, the greatest of all time allegedly and be the UFC champion in my division, it’s just like extra motivation for me. Just an extra kick up the ass to go and work harder and beat these guys, so I’m working on it.”

He’s got a long road ahead of him.

Aspinall, 29, is still recovering from the devastating knee injury that cost him the Blaydes fight. In addition, Jones is expected to risk his 265-pound title opposite former division champion Stipe Miocic, with the victor moving on to defend the strap against the winner of this upcoming heavyweight title eliminator.

Perhaps Aspinall can fight the loser?