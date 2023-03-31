Defiant Hasbulla defends cat cruelty amid Twitter cancel craze — ‘She disobeyed, I scolded her’

Hasbulla loves his cat.

The pint-sized social media sensation, who represents UFC for reasons not quite understood, came under fire earlier this week after video surfaced of Hazzy hazing his little feline friend. Not surprisingly, the footage was not well received by fans on social media, who called for “Mini Khabib” to be “canceled” for his animal cruelty.

Hasbulla doesn’t understand what all the fuss is about.

“Those brothers who think that I was beating the cat, pulled the ear, this and that. I pulled the ear gently,” Hasbulla said on Twitter. “I know that people are waiting for the moment, if I write something wrong, to just attack me like this. Like, ‘you do this, you do that’. She was misbehaving and I just pulled the ear and that’s it. I love my cat more than you. If I didn’t love the cat, I wouldn’t have it at home. My most lovely animal is a cat. And when she disobeyed, I scolded her a little. And you are attacking me for nothing.”

Maybe he picked up a few ear tips from this retired pugilist.

Since signing with UFC back in late 2022, Hasbulla has been a fixture at most of the promotion’s pay-per-view (PPV) events. He also has his own “Legends” gear at the official UFC store and was recently added to the UFC video game. That said, not everyone in UFC (like this former champ) is happy to have Hasbulla as part of the family.

Just keep him away from Henry Cejudo.