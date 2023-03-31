 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Face off! Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin weigh-in results, staredown video

By Jesse Holland
Former heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua will look to rebound from back-to-back losses to Ukrainian bruiser Oleksandr Usyk when he takes the ring opposite Jermaine Franklin atop the DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) card this Sat. night (April 1, 2023) inside O2 Arena in London, England.

Joshua weighed in at 255.4 pounds against 234.1 pounds for Franklin.

“It’s a big fight for me, for sure. I respect my opponent fully and respect everything he’s been through and we’re here to rock and roll,” Joshua said at the pre-fight press conference. “I respect my supporters as well so I have put in the work, I respect my coach as well so I want to make sure I get the job done in good finish. The goal is not to make it back to the corner, the goal is to take him out.”

“You always have to have the extreme upmost confidence in yourself and you just have to put your faith in the work that’s gone on behind it,” Franklin countered. “I’m going to get the win by any means possible. But if I can put him on his ass then that’s what I’m going to try to do. Anything is possible. I come from a place with not a lot of possibilities, and I made it this far so anything is possible. My passion for the sport, my team and my family; that’s all the motivation I need. I believe my hands get raised at the end of the fight.”

