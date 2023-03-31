UFC fighter-turned Gamebred boxer attends press conference wearing nothing but Fruit Roll-Ups

I can’t the eat the @fruitrollups but you can!! ✨ Press conference outfit for @Gamebredboxing today!! My Auntie’s made my outfit, how did they do?? #gamebred #boxing 4️⃣ #April 1️⃣ #fightweek pic.twitter.com/aBDLpLMVIC

Former UFC fighter Pearl Gonzalez, who now competes for Invicta FC, will be crossing over to the “sweet science” this weekend when she collides with former UFC flyweight Gina Mazany as part of the Gamebred Boxing 4 pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled for this Sat. night (April 1, 2023) at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Gonzalez was part of the pre-fight press conference earlier this week and wore an outfit made entirely of Fruit Roll-Ups. She won’t be able to eat it since she’s cutting weight for her “Danger” bout but she could probably sell it on her OnlyFans page and make a few bucks, since weirdo fight fans will buy anything these days.

“I can’t the eat the Fruit Roll-Ups but you can!” Gonzalez wrote on Twitter. “Press conference outfit for Gamebred Boxing today! My Auntie’s made my outfit, how did they do?”

Judging by the replies on her Twitter post, I’d say they did quite well.