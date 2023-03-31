Bellator 297 just keeps getting better.

Former 205-pound champion, Phil Davis, and ex-title contender, Corey Anderson, has been added to the card, which is set to go down on June 16, 2023, inside Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ill., airing exclusively on Showtime.

Anderson — ranked No. 1 — is coming off a tough loss to current division kingpin, Vadim Nemkov, at Bellator 288 in what was the Grand Prix Finale. The loss was his first under the Bellator MMA banner after going 3-0-1 in his first four fights with the promotion.

Anderson was in control in his first fight with Nemkov seven months prior before the bout was stopped and ruled a “No Contest” after an accidental clash of heads opened a cut above the champion’s eye. Now, “Overtime” will look to fight his way back to a title fight with a win over his former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) stablemate.

Davis, meanwhile, hasn’t competed in more than one year. He was last seen defeating Julius Anglickas at Bellator 276 in March 2022. “Mr Wonderful” is currently on a two-fight win streak and has won five of his last six fights with his lone loss in that span coming against the aforementioned Nemkov. A win here gets him the No. 1 spot back and puts him in good position to get another title fight.

Bellator 297 will feature Nemkov defending his title against Yoel Romero, while Patricio Pitbull will attempt to make history by winning his third title in as many divisions when he challenges Sergio Pettis for his Bantamweight belt.

