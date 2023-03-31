Watch Bellator 293 ‘Prelims’ live streaming video | Golm vs. James

Bellator 293 is primed and ready to go down later TONIGHT (March 31, 2023) inside Pechanga Resort and Casino in Temecula, Calif., headlined by a Heavyweight bout between hard-hitting contenders Marcelo Golm and Daniel James. In the co-main event, Cat Zingano and Leah McCourt will collide in a women’s Featherweight title eliminator match.

While you will have to have Showtime in your cable lineup to catch Bellator 293 this evening, the promotion is once again offering up the undercard for free and we will have a video stream for you right here. Just click on the embedded video player above to enjoy all of the action.

Here is a quick rundown of Bellator 293’s “Prelims” action, which begins at 7:00 p.m. ET

155 lbs.: Mike Hamel vs. Nick Browne

155 lbs.: Archie Colgan vs. Justin Montalvo

145 lbs.: Lucas Brennan vs. Josh San Diego - Brennan via first-round submission (rear-naked choke)

155 lbs.: Lance Gibson Jr. vs. Vladimir Tokov - Tokov via first-round knockout

135 lbs.: Pam Sorenson vs. Sara Collins - Collins via first-round submission (neck crank)

265 lbs.: Christian Edwards vs. Rakim Cleveland

120 lbs.: Randi Field vs. Ashley Cummins - Field via unanimous decision

135 lbs.: Bryce Meredith vs. Brandon Carrillo - Meredith via first-round submission (rear-naked choke)

115 lbs.: Maria Henderson vs. Mackenzie Stiller - Stiller def. Henderson via first-round submission (armbar)

170 lbs.: Joey Davis vs. Jeff Creighton - Creighton via split-decision

155 lbs.: Mandel Nallo vs. Adam Piccolotti

See you then!