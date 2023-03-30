Darren Till still wants UFC middleweight gold, predicts return to the top in 2-3 years: ‘I know I can do it’

Darren Till hasn’t given up on his dream of becoming an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) champion.

2022 spelled the end of Till’s UFC career ... for now. “The Gorilla” asked for his release from the promotion last month (Feb. 2023) and was granted it with hopes of healing nagging injuries and exploring other combat sports options in the meantime. Despite his departure and current three-fight skid, the 30-year-old Till is still optimistic about his future in mixed martial arts (MMA).

“100 percent I want the Middleweight belt,” Till told Neue Online Casinos. “My aspirations haven’t changed in that sense. Money comes and money goes, but I’ve still got that mindset that I’m only 30. Most of the UFC champions are 34 or 35 — so I know I can do it. I just need to be directed in the right way and make sure my body is fit and healthy and my mind is too. Regardless of how much money I make outside the UFC, ultimately my goal is to be back having those big fights in the UFC within two to three years.”

It’s been tough sledding for Till since his first crack at UFC gold in Sept. 2018 as an undefeated Welterweight contender. The Liverpool, England native suffered a second-round brabo choke submission loss to the then champion, Tyron Woodley. Till fought once more in the division after the loss, resulting in a brutal knockout defeat to Jorge Masvidal.

Till won his return to the 185-pound division via a split decision when facing Kelvin Gastelum in Nov. 2019. Unfortunately for him, that’s where his successes ran out as he’s been plagued by injury in the time that’s followed while matched with stiff competition, including former champion, Robert Whittaker, and contenders, Derek Brunson and Dricus Du Plessis.