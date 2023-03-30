Live: Gamebred Boxing 4 press conference video stream | Jones Jr. vs Pettis

UFC welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal, when he’s not busy training for his upcoming Gilbert Burns fight at UFC 287 in Miami, is promoting his pay-per-view (PPV) lineup for the Gamebred Boxing 4 event, scheduled for this Sat. (April 1, 2023) at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

Headlining the card will be aging boxing icon Roy Jones Jr. and former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis, a pro bout that will follow the recently-booked showdown between former UFC featherweight rivals Jose Aldo and Jeremy Stephens, no stranger to fisticuffs.

The LIVE press conference video stream gets underway promptly at 2 p.m. ET.

“I’ve always been a fan of Roy Jones,” Masvidal told The MMA Hour. “Always wanted to work with Roy Jones in some capacity. He’s going to be fighting someone that inspired me in my career numerous times. WEC champion, UFC champion, I think both his wins for the UFC title were finishes. This guy has knockouts and finishes at 145, 155, 170, it’s crazy what this guy has done in his career in MMA. Great striker. He agreed to fight the walking, living legend, the pound-for-pound king, one of the best fighters, athletes, I’ve ever seen in combat sports, period, versus Anthony Pettis.”

