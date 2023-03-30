PFL expected to sign UFC vet Francis Ngannou ‘in no time’ — ‘I know he’s coming’

Francis Ngannou may be headed to PFL.

The former UFC heavyweight champion parted ways with the Las Vegas-based MMA promotion earlier this year after failing to come to terms on a new contract. But head of operations for PFL Europe Dan Hardy — no stranger to UFC drama — expects “The Predator” to put pen to paper “in no time.”

“We’ll have Francis Ngannou in no time coming over and fighting for it,” Hardy told Middle Easy. “I just feel it in my bones. I know he’s coming. I just know he’s coming. I can just feel it. It makes sense. His demands for the UFC is exactly what the PFL are offering.”

“Everything that he was asking for from the UFC, it’s already on the table over here as long as the money’s on the table alongside to match the heavyweight king’s purse, then I think you’ll be happy and I think we can certainly do that for him,” Hardy continued.

In addition to a sizable salary increase, the 36 year-old Ngannou was asking for a contract stipulation that would allow him to compete as a professional boxer in between MMA fights, something PFL has done for other top stars (like this new addition). Bellator MMA and BKFC have also expressed interest in working with “The Predator.”

Ngannou remains tight-lipped regarding his next move.