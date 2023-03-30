Does a boxer finally want that smoke with Conor McGregor in the octagon?

McGregor was the MMA fighter that kicked off an exodus of MMA fighters boxing in the ring, and it has not gone well for our cage fighters. Aside from Anderson Silva’s surprise split decision win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., the vast majority of mixed martial artists have been battered and embarassed in boxing, with nothing to show for it other than a decent paycheck.

Now it looks like we might actually have someone from boxing who is willing to cross over into MMA. In this case it’s former super-middleweight world champion Carl Froch, who now serves as an analyst and commentator. In a recent episode of his Froch on Fighting podcast, the 45-year-old discussed the idea of fighting Jake Paul or Conor McGregor.

“Jake Paul, I’d only need one arm for Jake Paul,” Froch said. “Conor McGregor might give me a few small problems, but he’s too small. I wouldn’t train much for either of them.”

“If I’m fighting Conor McGregor in the cage, I’d train harder,” he continued. “Because I’d fight Conor McGregor in the cage. I could be getting myself in trouble here or into a position I can’t wiggle out of, but I think I’d take him on in the cage. Is that ridiculous? Is that wrong? I’d take him on in the cage, he’s too small.”

It is ridiculous. At this point everyone but the most casual of casuals understands that boxers beat MMA fighters in boxing bouts, but MMA fighters would destroy boxers in MMA bouts. That may be why McGregor jumped at Froch’s comments, welcoming the fight.

“Eddie Hearn, get this signed up, lad,” McGregor wrote with a laughing emoji.

Conor and Carl have been going back and forth for a while now after “Cobra” said “The Notorious” “can’t punch the skin off a rice pudding.”

“I’ll grab his head and twist it clean off at a 1er with my bare hands,” McGregor replied on social media. “Little wally of a thing I’ll slap you around you little toffee nose toss pot.”

“Who is this mouthy little p— talking to?” Froch countered. “I will drag you outside with that wispy beard and show you how the big boys do it!!”

‘I’d fight Conor McGregor in the cage.’



As promised, I’ve got @StGeorgeGroves on this week’s Froch on Fighting



We answered some interesting questions.



Watch in full: https://t.co/EV4Rvn3dmu pic.twitter.com/pxzdHIoZ65 — Carl Froch MBE (@Carl_Froch) March 29, 2023

Chances of this fight actually going down are low. McGregor is in the process of preparing for a fight with Michael Chandler which is expected sometime in late 2023. Maybe once he gets some momentum going he’ll have time for a freakshow fight or two, but right now he’s fighting to prove he’s still relevant at the top of the UFC.