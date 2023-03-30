Bellator 293’s Randi Field reveals sizable obstacle keeping her from atomweight division

In combat sports, making weight is half the battle. For some, hitting the number right on the head is harder than others, even when fighting up a division because in rare cases gaining weight is just as hard as losing it.

In Randi Field’s case, she has trouble doing both.

The Bellator MMA women’s Flyweight contender has competed at 115, 120, and 125 pounds throughout her amateur and pro mixed martial arts (MMA) career. Since signing with Bellator MMA in Oct. 2021, she had no choice but to compete as a Flyweight because the promotion does not have a Strawweight division ... yet.

For “Rose City Phoenix,” Bellator opening up the 115-pound weight class would be a blessing since it’s her natural division. With a record of 1-1 at 125 pounds under the Bellator banner, Field says sometimes gaining weight to hit that mark can be real challenge.

“Absolutely, I would love to fight at 115. Yes, and I also find the training camps to be less stressful,” she said during a recent media day. “When I’m fighting at 125, I’m always constantly trying to gain weight. I’ll go take a poop and I’m back at Square 1. So yeah, 115 I’m definitely good at it, and I’m very strong for the division,” she added.

Field will next face Ashley Cummins this Friday night (March 31, 2023) at Bellator 293 in Temecula, Calif., at a catchweight of 120 pounds. Cummins usually competes in the Strawweight division, and has spent the last few years fighting at Atomweight (105 pounds).

For Field, the 115-pound division is perfect because while gaining weight for 125 is a battle, so is dropping the weight to fight as an Atomweight. And it’s one specific part of her body that prevents her from doing so.

“I would love if Bellator opened up that division because I usually fight at 115 pounds. My only problem making 105 is, this (points to her butt). So that is why I am not at Atomweight fighter.”

