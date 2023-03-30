Live: Bellator 293 ceremonial weigh-in video stream | Golm vs. James

Bellator 293 is set to go down this Friday night (March 31, 2023) inside Pechanga Resort and Casino in Temecula, California. Headlining the event is a Heavyweight slugfest between Marcelo Golm and Daniel James. In the co-main event, Cat Zingano will battle Leah McCourt in a women’s Featherweight title eliminator match. The early weigh-ins will take place today (Thurs., March 30, 2023) at 12 p.m. ET and a ceremonial event — with staredowns, etc. — will be streamed at 3 p.m. ET in the video player above.

Full Bellator 293 Weigh-In Results:

265 lbs.: Marcelo Golm (257.6) vs. Daniel James (265.4)

145 lbs.: Cat Zingano (145.2) vs. Leah McCourt (145.4)

185 lbs.: John Salter (185.8) vs. Aaron Jeffery (185.2)

205 lbs.: Sullivan Cauley (205 8) vs. Luke Trainer (205.2)

155 lbs.: Mike Hamel (155.6) vs. Nick Browne (155.6)

155 lbs.: Archie Colgan (155.4) vs. Justin Montalvo (154.4)

145 lbs.: Lucas Brennan (145.4) vs. Josh San Diego (146)

155 lbs.: Lance Gibson Jr. (156) vs. Vladimir Tokov (155.2)

145 lbs.: Pam Sorenson (145.2) vs. Sara Collins (145.8)

265 lbs.: Christian Edwards (237.8) vs. Rakim Cleveland (240.4)

120 lbs.: Randi Field (120) vs. Ashley Cummins (119.2)

135 lbs.: Bryce Meredith (135.6) vs. Brandon Carrillo (135.4)

115 lbs.: Maria Henderson (115.4) vs. Mackenzie Stiller (115.4)

170 lbs.: Joey Davis (169 2) vs. Jeff Creighton (169.8)

