 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Live: Bellator 293 ceremonial weigh-in video stream | Golm vs. James

By Adam Guillen Jr.
/ new

Bellator 293 is set to go down this Friday night (March 31, 2023) inside Pechanga Resort and Casino in Temecula, California. Headlining the event is a Heavyweight slugfest between Marcelo Golm and Daniel James. In the co-main event, Cat Zingano will battle Leah McCourt in a women’s Featherweight title eliminator match. The early weigh-ins will take place today (Thurs., March 30, 2023) at 12 p.m. ET and a ceremonial event — with staredowns, etc. — will be streamed at 3 p.m. ET in the video player above.

Full Bellator 293 Weigh-In Results:

265 lbs.: Marcelo Golm (257.6) vs. Daniel James (265.4)
145 lbs.: Cat Zingano (145.2) vs. Leah McCourt (145.4)
185 lbs.: John Salter (185.8) vs. Aaron Jeffery (185.2)
205 lbs.: Sullivan Cauley (205 8) vs. Luke Trainer (205.2)
155 lbs.: Mike Hamel (155.6) vs. Nick Browne (155.6)
155 lbs.: Archie Colgan (155.4) vs. Justin Montalvo (154.4)
145 lbs.: Lucas Brennan (145.4) vs. Josh San Diego (146)
155 lbs.: Lance Gibson Jr. (156) vs. Vladimir Tokov (155.2)
145 lbs.: Pam Sorenson (145.2) vs. Sara Collins (145.8)
265 lbs.: Christian Edwards (237.8) vs. Rakim Cleveland (240.4)
120 lbs.: Randi Field (120) vs. Ashley Cummins (119.2)
135 lbs.: Bryce Meredith (135.6) vs. Brandon Carrillo (135.4)
115 lbs.: Maria Henderson (115.4) vs. Mackenzie Stiller (115.4)
170 lbs.: Joey Davis (169 2) vs. Jeff Creighton (169.8)

MMAmania.com will deliver coverage of Bellator 293 tomorrow evening on Showtime right here. To check out the latest Bellator MMA-related news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive news archive right here.

See you then!

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania