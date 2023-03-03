"Who's ready for tomorrow night?!" "We got the biggest fight in Road House history!" @TheNotoriousMMA has his Director hat on! #UFC285 | #RoadHouse pic.twitter.com/sagECM2s8m

Conor McGregor made a surprise appearance earlier tonight (Fri., Mar. 3, 2023) at UFC 285’s ceremonial weigh ins (results HERE) in Las Vegs, Nevada, but it wasn’t help promote this weekend’s heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane.

McGregor has been in Vegas for the past few weeks filming the next season of The Ultimate Fighter opposite Michael Chandler. “Notorious” hasn’t competed since a loss to Dustin Poirier back in July 2021 and is just dipping his toes back into the UFC pool. So when the former UFC double champ showed up to UFC 285’s weigh ins with a microphone in hand few knew what to expect.

Unfortunately for Jones and Gane, McGregor did not make his surprise appearance to help fuel tomorrow’s heavyweight clash. Instead, the Irish superstar stepped on stage to promote his upcoming role in the movie “Road House” and to let fans know they were going to be part of the shoot, specifically a scene featuring a weigh in.

“Who’s ready for tomorrow night”? asked McGregor as the Vegas crowd started to cheer (shown above). “We have the biggest fight in Road House history: Harris vs. Dalton UFC 222. Everyone in this arena you’re about to be part of my movie.”

The “Road House” weigh ins scene can be seen below:

Jake Gyllenhaal and former UFC fighter Jay Heiron film a scene for the Road House remake after #UFC285 ceremonial weigh-ins. pic.twitter.com/jl48bOXIbv — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) March 4, 2023

McGregor, who will fight Chandler at some point later this year, has been working on the “Road House” movie alongside Gyllenhaal since last summer. The former UFC king has been juggling a budding Hollywood career with rehabilitation and preparation for his UFC return, but McGregor could be running himself thin by doing both.

