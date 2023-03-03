UFC 285: Fans panic after Jon Jones ‘gassed’ by wrestling Bo Nickal for 30 seconds (Video)

Jon Jones and Bo Nickal enjoyed a short, impromptu wrestling match earlier this week as both fighters were fulfilling their media duties for the upcoming UFC 285 pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled for this Sat. night (March 4, 2023) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Fans in the YouTube comments, particularly those betting on Jones to defeat Ciryl Gane and win the vacant heavyweight title, were a little concerned that “Bones” was breathing heavy after such a brief tussle with Nickal.

Jones is competing at heavyweight for the first time in his storied MMA career.

—Bo had Jones gassed in about two minutes lol.

—Jon breathing pretty heavy after messing around with Bo for only 2 minutes.

—Actually took note of this same thing. Man good to see Jones happy but Gane I think takes this one.

—My takeaway is that Jon Jones is going to gas out pretty fast. Very bad position to be in. Jones also gassed out in the ‘OSP’ fight. Wink was quick to point it out. While Jones did lot of swimming in this camp, i am yet to see a video of him doing cardio.

Jones has not competed in over three years.

“I feel awesome, I feel like I move really well,” Jones said at the UFC 285 media day. “I have great pride in my endurance. I feel great. I feel like a stronger version of myself. I’m not super lean, I don’t have a mean six-pack like I used to. That took me a while to get used to back in the day. I would judge my fitness level by how I look in the mirror. I’m a heavyweight now. It’s not about what you look like. It’s about how you perform.”

He’ll have that chance to perform tomorrow night in “Sin City.”

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 285 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6:15 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 285: “Jones vs. Gane” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated and finalized UFC 285 fight card and PPV lineup click here.