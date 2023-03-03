FOUR POUNDS?!?! Two fighters fined after missing weight for UFC 285

Jon Jones was the talk of the town on Friday, as fans (and nervous gamblers) anxiously awaited his trip to the scale. “Bones” is making his heavyweight debut against Ciryl Gane — with the vacant 265-pound title on the line — in the UFC 285 pay-per-view (PPV) main event this Sat. night (March 4, 2023) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Get complete UFC 285 weigh ins results and video here.

Unfortunately, not everyone was able to make their respective mark.

Bantamweight bruiser Mana Martinez came in at 137 pounds and did not attempt to weigh in for a second time. Remember, Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) affords fighters a one-pound allowance in non-title fights, so “Manaboi” was just one pound shy of the limit. Unfortunately, welterweight veteran Geoff Neal was not even close to the welterweight limit, coming in four pounds heavy.

“Hands of Steel” clocked in at 175 for his main card showdown opposite Shavkat Rakhmonov (170) and like Martinez, will have to cough up 30-percent of his fight purse (with each fine going directly to their respective opponents). The good news for MMA fans is that both fights will continue as scheduled.

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 285 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6:15 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 285: “Jones vs. Gane” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated and finalized UFC 285 fight card and PPV lineup click here.