The filming of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) Season 31 is already underway and fight fans are beginning to hear some news from the set. This includes Conor McGregor reportedly hand-picking his own fighters and leaked rosters for “Notorious” and coaching counterpart, Michael Chandler.

As McGregor and Chandler start to immerse themselves into the competition and emotionally connect with their teams fight fans will start to see some news and footage surface on social media. This happened early Friday when UFC released a short clip of McGregor coaching one of the early fights on the show.

It’s unknown at this time who was fighting, but it’s clear that McGregor nearly lost his mind trying to yell instructions. Chandler was seen calmly sitting down cageside implementing his own strategies. McGregor, on the other hand, looked like he was about to come unhinged as he eagerly wanted to see his fighter succeed.

Check it out at the top of the page.

McGregor, who has received mixed reviews as the newest TUF coach, is ramping up for his own return to action later this year against Chandler. The former two-division UFC champion hasn’t competed since suffering a brutal leg injury against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 and is clearly champing at the bit to punch somebody in the face, which may or may not be fueling his aggressive coaching techniques on the show.

In any case, the upcoming season of TUF 31 should be off the wall. It is expected to run from May 30 to August 15. Fight fans will have to wait and see if McGregor can outcoach Chandler before their own fight later in 2023.