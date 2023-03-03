 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Live: UFC 285 ceremonial weigh ins video | Jones vs. Gane

By Jesse Holland
With the early (and official) UFC 285 weigh ins already in the books (full results and video here), the promotion will send all 28 fighters to the MGM Grand Garden Arena for the fan-friendly ceremonial festivities, streaming LIVE at 7 p.m. ET in the embedded video above. UFC 285 will be headlined by the vacant heavyweight title fight between former 205-pound champion Jon Jones and No. 1-ranked heavyweight contender Ciryl Gane. In the UFC 285 co-main event, women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko looks to defend her 125-pound title opposite No. 6-ranked division bruiser Alexa Grasso. Bo Nickal, Shavkat Rakhmonov, and Jalin Turner are also scheduled to compete.

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 285 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6:15 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 285: “Jones vs. Gane” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated and finalized UFC 285 fight card and PPV lineup click here.

