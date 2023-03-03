Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Jon Jones has proven himself one of the most effective strategists in MMA history. While Jones undoubtedly has immense physical gifts and a deep technical game, his ability to put it all together and adapt his skill set to various opponents at the championship level is really what has elevated “Bones” to greatness.

He’s an athlete that takes strategy and preparation seriously (most of the time). That’s clearly the case in his upcoming main event opposite Ciryl Gane, which will go down this weekend (Sat., March 4, 2023) in Las Vegas, Nevada. His Heavyweight debut will have more eyes than ever, and Jones has made it clear that watching footage on Gane is an absolute priority.

According to the former Light Heavyweight champion, it’s been a very fruitful study. He’s been able to identify Gane’s habits from both stances, and he’s pinpointed the major pair of weaknesses in the French fighter’s game.

“I respect Ciryl Gane, I really do, but I study film constantly and I just see a lot of patterns,” Jones said at the UFC 285 pre-fight conference (via MMAJunkie). “When he’s in one stance, there’s things he really loves to do. He goes to the same well a lot. When he’s in the opposite stance, he has his tendencies. Outside of that, I realized that he doesn’t have much wrestling. He relies on evasion, trying to get away. He relies on jiu-jitsu instead of solid takedown defense, and same with the ground game. I watched Francis Ngannou be able to rack up maybe five, six minutes of top time in that fight, and Francis is not a guy that’s known to control people on the top.

“He does have the striking down. I don’t think defensively he’s a very strong kickboxer. He has a really nice offense. Like I said, his defense is mainly in his footwork, and two other big holes are jiu-jitsu and wrestling.”

Jones would appear to be placing quite a bit of weight on Gane’s sole career loss to Ngannou. “The Predator” did manage to control Gane for a significant portion of the fight, but he also had the advantage of being one of the strongest men to ever grace UFC’s Octagon. Even so, he was unable to land anything terribly significant. Otherwise, Jones’ critique of Gane using distance as defense stands out, simply because that’s been the “Bones” M.O. for years!

Regardless, it sounds like Jones intends to implement a wrestling-heavy approach at UFC 285. Will it work in his favor?

Insomnia

This is just how wrestlers greet one another in the wild.

Jon Jones and Bo Nickal playfully wrestling pic.twitter.com/EM0xUJlUOt — Sicky does MMA (Jon Jones AND NEW) (@SICKYDOESMMA) March 2, 2023

Conor McGregor brought in Stephen Thompson to help out on The Ultimate Fighter.

Working with the great Steve Thompson. Givin’ back to the game! pic.twitter.com/uswXcJU51h — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 2, 2023

Jones is a very strange dude. The same guy who claimed to party all throughout certain fight camps is ripping on his opponent for playing video games in his downtime?

Jon Jones reacting to Gane playing FIFA pic.twitter.com/GyCxkFtWqj — Ocelot MMA (@Ocelot_MMA) March 2, 2023

On Instagram, Tom Aspinall says he weighs 277 lbs. in this photo!

“Platinum” Mike Perry has deep thoughts on his Luke Rockhold match up.

Luke Rockhold deez knucks — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) March 2, 2023

Dana White says that Paulo Costa is lying about his most recent fight offer.

Dana White talks Paulo Costa.pic.twitter.com/CLVICKyeDd — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) March 2, 2023

Shavkat Rakhmonov is not lacking for confidence!

They gave Shavkat some fighters names and asked him if he would beat them. #UFC285 pic.twitter.com/oOX5ITVL4Z — AWUREDO (@AOUREDOO) March 2, 2023

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Mateusz Gamrot is so slick in everything that he does.

September 13, 2014



Cage Warriors 72



Tim Newman

via Heel Hook at 1:37 of Rd1 pic.twitter.com/2qRgN0ABa5 — Ocelot MMA (@Ocelot_MMA) March 2, 2023

A pretty perfect same side high kick following the 1-2:

RAMZAN JEMBIEV L’EMPORTE PAR KO PARFAITEMENT TIMÉ À LA EDWARDS #KSW79



Début réussi du loup noir pic.twitter.com/tzRgIJg38M — ARENA (@MMArena_) February 25, 2023

Perfectly timed high kick just as the right hand dropped out of position:

OH. MY. GOD!



Nadaka Yoshinari announces his return to Thailand in style. Absolutely vicious high-kick knockout for the Japanese superstar in his debut at the Rajadamnern World Series. @445_nada | #RWS pic.twitter.com/iDd2WL2FWe — Beyond Kickboxing (@Beyond_Kick) February 25, 2023

