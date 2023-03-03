UFC 285 early weigh ins video, LIVE results stream | Jones vs. Gane

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just one day away from the upcoming UFC 285 pay-per-view (PPV) event on ESPN+, scheduled for this Sat. night (March 4, 2023) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC 285 will be headlined by the vacant heavyweight title fight pitting the returning Jon Jones against former interim kingpin Ciryl Gane, a five-round showdown that follows the women’s flyweight contest between current 125-pound champion Valentina Shevchenko and No. 6-ranked title contender Alexa Grasso.

But before they can fight, they must first weigh in.

The UFC 285 early (and official) weigh ins will stream LIVE from the UFC APEX facility in the embedded video above starting promptly at 12 p.m. ET. The festivities are expected to last roughly two hours but could end much earlier depending on how quickly all 28 fighters get to the scale. Remember, the promotion will also stage the UFC 285 ceremonial weigh ins — complete with fighter staredowns — live from MGM Grand Garden Arena at 7 p.m. ET.

Complete UFC 285 early weigh ins text results below:

UFC 285 PPV Main Card On ESPN+:

265 lbs.: Jon Jones () vs. Ciryl Gane () for vacant heavyweight title

125 lbs.: UFC Flyweight Champion Valentina Shevchenko (124.5) vs. Alexa Grasso (124.5)

170 lbs.: Geoff Neal () vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov (171)

155 lbs.: Jalin Turner (155.5) vs. Mateusz Gamrot (156)

185 lbs.: Bo Nickal (185.5) vs. Jamie Pickett (186)

UFC 285 Prelims Card On ESPNN/ESPN+:

135 lbs.: Cody Garbrandt (136) vs. Trevin Jones (135)

185 lbs.: Derek Brunson (185.5) vs. Dricus Du Plessis (185)

125 lbs.: Viviane Araujo () vs. Amanda Ribas (126)

185 lbs.: Marc-Andre Barriault (185) vs. Julian Marquez (186)

UFC 285 Early ‘Prelims’ Card On ESPN+:

170 lbs.: Ian Garry () vs. Song Kenan (171)

135 lbs.: Mana Martinez () vs. Cameron Saaiman (135)

115 lbs.: Jessica Penne (116) vs. Tabatha Ricci (115.5)

135 lbs.: Farid Basharat () vs. Da’Mon Blackshear ()

155 lbs.: Loik Radzhabov (155.5) vs. Esteban Ribovics (156)

265 lbs.: Sergei Pavlovich (259) — main event backup

