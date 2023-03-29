Gilbert Burns believes he can steal Colby Covington’s title shot at UFC 287: ‘It all depends on the performance’

Gilbert Burns doesn’t want to be left out of Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) Welterweight title talks.

UFC President, Dana White, is adamant that two-time title challenger and former interim champion at 170 pounds, Colby Covington, is next in line for the reigning champion, Leon Edwards. White has stuck to his claims of giving “Chaos” the next crack despite a big upcoming match up at UFC 287 next weekend (Sat., April 8, 2023).

Burns will collide with another two-time title challenger, Jorge Masvidal, in the card’s co-main event bout. A win for Burns would get him back on a winning streak, which is more than either Covington or Masvidal would be able to say heading into a potential Edwards clash.

“100 percent, I can steal the show and put doubt on everyone’s mind,” Burns told MMA Junkie. “It all depends on the performance. If I go out there and dominate this guy and finish what Colby didn’t do in this last fight, what took Kamaru [Usman] seven rounds to do. If I go out there in one or two [rounds], I think that says a lot. So we’ll see. We’re still 11 days to the fight, there’s work to do, but I’m confident that I’m going to finish Jorge Masvidal.”

In terms of finishing ability, Burns has had no trouble finding ways to put opponents away in his 26-fight career. The Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) black belt has notched nine submissions under his belt along with six knockouts. “Durinho” most recently submitted Neil Magny with a first-round arm-triangle choke (watch highlights) at UFC 283 in Jan. 2023.

UFC 287 will take place in Masvidal’s backyard of Miami, Florida, providing Burns with an even greater opportunity to silence all the doubters. On the other side, Masvidal intends on snapping a three-fight losing streak, dating back to his star-making run in 2019.

“I have the opportunity on April 8 to make a doubt in everyone’s mind and go out there and finish this guy spectacularly,” Burns said. “I hope Leon is there. I hope Dana is there. I hope Colby is there. I will put on a clinic against this guy and try to get a title shot. But I’m not going to cry about it if they give it to Colby.

“I want a clear path,” he continued. “Okay, everything goes good against Jorge, what should I do now? Otherwise, I just sit down and wait like this guy is doing and then deserve it. It’s not just because it’s me, but I’m willing to fight anyone, and I’ve proved that over and over. Yet, this guy sits down for a year and he gets the opportunity. I don’t know, it just doesn’t make sense. I’m not crying about it. He does whatever he wants to do. He talks and everyone talking about him now. But deserving, earning? I don’t think he did. I’m the only guy in the division that’s willing to fight anyone, and I’m going to keep doing that.”