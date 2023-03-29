Jorge Masvidal accuses ‘corny-ass’ Khamzat of using ‘steroids’ ahead of recent scale fail

Jorge Masvidal wants fellow welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev to sit down and shut up.

“Gamebred” appears to be sick and tired of listening to “Borz” complain about not getting booked to fight while talking smack about whooping current UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira — despite failing to make weight (by a lot) for his last fight.

“You miss weight by 8.5 pounds? Get the f**k out of here,” Masvidal said on The MMA Hour. “And you’re still talking about, ‘Nobody wants to fight you,’ and all this. Go f*****g make weight before we talk about fighting, bro. That’s the first thing. Don’t do steroids and make the f*****g weight that you agreed upon as a f*****g man. You’re going to miss by eight pounds and then you’re talking cool and you’re calling people out? Get the f**k out. And then I saw him do a comment that he was calling out Pereira. Who the f**k are you? This is the world champion. You don’t even have a f*****g win over a Top 15 guy. Get the f**k out of here at 185.”

The 12-0 Chimaev, 28, is expected to move back to middleweight, according to UFC President Dana White, so it’s unlikely “Borz” will cross paths with Masvidal anytime soon. In addition, “Gamebred” first has to get past Gilbert Burns at UFC 287 on April 8 in Miami.

That’s where Masvidal plans to demonstrate the many levels to this game.

“You ain’t s**t, bro. Everybody’s got an Instagram now, everybody’s got an opinion now, and everybody just wants to talk,” Masvidal continued. “Man, go out there and put in the work. You can’t miss weight by 8.5 pounds and call for title shots. Get the f**k out of here. And look, the guy that he got a split decision win over, I’m about to go bury that dude, bro. So people can see the level of difference between me and a lot of these corny-ass new-age motherf*****s, bro.”

The 38 year-old Masvidal (35-16) is looking to snap a three-fight losing streak.