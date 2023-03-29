Event: UFC Vegas 72: “Tsarukyan vs Moicano”
Date: Sat., April 29, 2023
Location: UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada
Broadcast: ESPN2, ESPN+
Start Time: 4 p.m. ET Prelims | 7 p.m. ET Main Card
UFC Vegas 72 Main Event On ESPN2/ESPN+:
155 lbs.: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Renato Moicano
UFC Vegas 72 Main Card, Prelims On ESPN2/ESPN+:
185 lbs.: Cody Brundage vs. Rodolfo Vieira
155 lbs.: Natan Levy vs. Pete Rodriguez
115 lbs.: Emily Ducote vs. Polyana Viana
135 lbs.: Hailey Cowan vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth
135 lbs.: Brian Kelleher vs. Journey Newson
265 lbs.: Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima
185 lbs.: Caio Borralho vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk
265 lbs.: Martin Buday vs. Jake Collier
170 lbs.: Josh Quinlan vs. Ange Loosa
125 lbs.: Cody Durden vs. Charles Johnson
145 lbs.: Julian Erosa vs. Fernando Padilla
*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change.*
To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 72 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive here. For more upcoming UFC events click here.
Loading comments...