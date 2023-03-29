Event: UFC Vegas 72: “Song vs. Simon”
Date: Sat., April 29, 2023
Location: UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada
Broadcast: ESPN2, ESPN+
Start Time: 4 p.m. ET Prelims | 7 p.m. ET Main Card
UFC Vegas 72 Main Event On ESPN+:
135 lbs.: Yadong Song vs. Ricky Simon
UFC Vegas 72 Main Card on ESPN+ (7 p.m. ET):
185 lbs.: Caio Borralho vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk
185 lbs.: Cody Brundage vs. Rodolfo Vieira
115 lbs.: Emily Ducote vs. Polyana Viana
265 lbs.: Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima
170 lbs.: Josh Quinlan vs. Ange Loosa
UFC Vegas 72 Prelims Card On ESPN2/ESPN+ (4 p.m. ET):
265 lbs.: Martin Buday vs. Jake Collier
145 lbs.: Julian Erosa vs. Fernando Padilla
155 lbs.: Natan Levy vs. Pete Rodriguez
125 lbs.: Cody Durden vs. Charles Johnson
135 lbs.: Irina Alekseeva vs. Stephanie Egger
135 lbs.: Brian Kelleher vs. Journey Newson
135 lbs.: Hailey Cowan vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth
*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change.*
