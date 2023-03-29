 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Latest UFC Vegas 72 fight card, ESPN+ lineup for ‘Song vs. Simon’ on April 29

With Renato Moicano injured and scratched from his Arman Tsarukyan headliner, the promotion will elevate the bantamweight showdown between Yadong Song and Ricky Simon, originally scheduled for the UFC Vegas 71 co-main event, to the top of the UFC Vegas 72 fight card when the promotion returns to APEX on April 29 LIVE on ESPN+!

By Jesse Holland Updated
/ new
UFC

Event: UFC Vegas 72: “Song vs. Simon”
Date: Sat., April 29, 2023
Location: UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada
Broadcast: ESPN2, ESPN+
Start Time: 4 p.m. ET Prelims | 7 p.m. ET Main Card

UFC Vegas 72 Main Event On ESPN+:

135 lbs.: Yadong Song vs. Ricky Simon

UFC Vegas 72 Main Card on ESPN+ (7 p.m. ET):

185 lbs.: Caio Borralho vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk
185 lbs.: Cody Brundage vs. Rodolfo Vieira
115 lbs.: Emily Ducote vs. Polyana Viana
265 lbs.: Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima
170 lbs.: Josh Quinlan vs. Ange Loosa

UFC Vegas 72 Prelims Card On ESPN2/ESPN+ (4 p.m. ET):

265 lbs.: Martin Buday vs. Jake Collier
145 lbs.: Julian Erosa vs. Fernando Padilla
155 lbs.: Natan Levy vs. Pete Rodriguez
125 lbs.: Cody Durden vs. Charles Johnson
135 lbs.: Irina Alekseeva vs. Stephanie Egger
135 lbs.: Brian Kelleher vs. Journey Newson
135 lbs.: Hailey Cowan vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth

*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change.*

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 72 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive here. For more upcoming UFC events click here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania