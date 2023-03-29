Alex Pereira enlists Chuck Liddell for ‘last adjustments’ ahead of UFC 287 ... should ‘Poatan’ fans be worried?

Last adjustments with @ChuckLiddell for my fight at #UFC287 pic.twitter.com/ibhlTTYwun

Chuck Liddell played a “pivotal” role in the career of Glover Teixeira.

Now the Brazilian is hoping “The Iceman” can have a similar impact on the career of current UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira, which is why Liddell has been making “last adjustments” for “Poatan” ahead of the UFC 287 pay-per-view (PPV) event on April 8 in Miami.

That’s where Pereira will try to retain his title by defeating former division champion Israel Adesanya — yet again — after stopping “The Last Stylebender” at UFC 281 last year in New York. But some fans on social media are worried that Liddell could be doing more harm than good.

—Now the only one you need who is left is Steven Seagal.

—Chuck took a lot of KOs on his way out don’t know if he’s gonna give the best advice.

—Outside of wrestling what instruction is Chuck giving you here? Curious about this one.

—Chuck’s advice should be “don’t have a chin like me.”

—Wrong guy to be taking coaching from can't lie.

Other fans praised the “All Star Camp.”

Liddell is a former light heavyweight champion and Hall of Fame fighter, but he also retired from UFC in early 2010 and hasn’t won a fight since 2007. There is also this troubling report suggesting “The Iceman” is suffering from CTE and “can’t remember stuff.”

A lot has changed in MMA since the 53 year-old Liddell ruled the UFC roost and it’s not unreasonable to wonder if Pereira — who also defeated Adesanya twice on the kickboxing circuit — would be better off without any “last adjustments” from the combat sports legend.

We’ll find out one way or the other on April 8.