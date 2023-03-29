 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Midnight Mania! Internet outraged at viral video of Hasbulla mistreating cat

Bringing you the weird and wild from the world of MMA each and every weeknight!

By Andrew Richardson
Welcome to Midnight Mania!

There’s an original rule of the Internet that eventually inspired a crowd-sourced investigation into a serial killer and subsequent Netflix documentary. That rule states simply: Don’t f—k with cats!

Miniature social media sensation Hasbulla Magomedov appears to be in violation of that sacred tenant. I wouldn’t go as far to describe his actions as animal abuse — though many, many folks on Twitter have done just that — but Hasbulla is definitely mistreating a visibly upset feline in the featured video above.

Maybe Mystic Mac wasn’t so wrong after all.

You may be wondering to yourself, “Why is this MMA website covering a meme?” That’s a fair question, but Hasbulla has managed to ingrain himself fully into MMA culture. He’s been in the corner of current UFC Lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, and he’s actually signed an ambassador contract with UFC. One wonders if that means the UFC Code of Conduct applies to the tiny superstar? It seems unlikely, since it’s been widely forgotten about in regards to the actual athletes.

Perhaps more to the point: cats are predators. If I were to go anger my sweet, floofy buddy Marshmallow to the point that he forgot I’m the one who feeds him, I would surely end up fleeing that exchange covered in my own blood. It doesn’t sound like a battle that would go well for Hasbulla, who should probably call out someone his own size.

Insomnia

Cory Sandhagen would make a great member of the broadcast booth someday.

UFC is staying international in 2023!

Rafael Alves lost to nothing but really good fighters like Damir Ismagulov and Drew Dober. Lightweight is a tough division!

Sounds like there’s a real good chance for a Light Heavyweight knockout on May 13.

This video is deeply depressing, and it makes me sad that so many fans have written Tony Ferguson off as “overrated” because his athleticism fell off so hard.

How much of your hard-earned cash is Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia worth to you?

Stephen Thompson shares a story from his kickboxing days.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

So many fun techniques in such a short clip:

Augusto showed nothing but fast, powerful technique and good form in this brief clip.

Heavy shots from a Flyweight!

Random Land

I would like to see Venice before it sinks.

Midnight Music: Heavy metal, 1970

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

