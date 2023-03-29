Why is @Hasbulla_NFT doing this to his cat? pic.twitter.com/u9BebjRGsq

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

There’s an original rule of the Internet that eventually inspired a crowd-sourced investigation into a serial killer and subsequent Netflix documentary. That rule states simply: Don’t f—k with cats!

Miniature social media sensation Hasbulla Magomedov appears to be in violation of that sacred tenant. I wouldn’t go as far to describe his actions as animal abuse — though many, many folks on Twitter have done just that — but Hasbulla is definitely mistreating a visibly upset feline in the featured video above.

Maybe Mystic Mac wasn’t so wrong after all.

You may be wondering to yourself, “Why is this MMA website covering a meme?” That’s a fair question, but Hasbulla has managed to ingrain himself fully into MMA culture. He’s been in the corner of current UFC Lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, and he’s actually signed an ambassador contract with UFC. One wonders if that means the UFC Code of Conduct applies to the tiny superstar? It seems unlikely, since it’s been widely forgotten about in regards to the actual athletes.

Perhaps more to the point: cats are predators. If I were to go anger my sweet, floofy buddy Marshmallow to the point that he forgot I’m the one who feeds him, I would surely end up fleeing that exchange covered in my own blood. It doesn’t sound like a battle that would go well for Hasbulla, who should probably call out someone his own size.

Insomnia

Cory Sandhagen would make a great member of the broadcast booth someday.

Extremely based take from Sandy here: pic.twitter.com/oCQpOKfvOu — Aaron Watershow (@TopKaiki) March 27, 2023

UFC is staying international in 2023!

Current plan is for UFC 289 to take place June 10 in Calgary … Alberta … Canada.



The UFC 149 make-good would finally come to fruition. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 28, 2023

BREAKING



UFC Set to Return to London on July 22ndhttps://t.co/hcznf5f5u3 — Combat Sports UK (@CombatSportsUK) March 28, 2023

Rafael Alves lost to nothing but really good fighters like Damir Ismagulov and Drew Dober. Lightweight is a tough division!

❌ Fighter removed: Rafael Alves — UFC Roster Watch (@UFCRosterWatch) March 28, 2023

Sounds like there’s a real good chance for a Light Heavyweight knockout on May 13.

Breaking



Light heavyweights Carlos Ulberg and Ihor Potieria will fight May 13th, per source pic.twitter.com/eexGOshupt — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) March 28, 2023

This video is deeply depressing, and it makes me sad that so many fans have written Tony Ferguson off as “overrated” because his athleticism fell off so hard.

Tony Ferg fans see this video in their nightmares pic.twitter.com/b1RL43M3W4 — Homelander MMA (@HomelanderMMA) March 26, 2023

How much of your hard-earned cash is Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia worth to you?

The USA PPV price for Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia on April 22nd will be $84.99. — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) March 27, 2023

Stephen Thompson shares a story from his kickboxing days.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

So many fun techniques in such a short clip:

Former Kyokushin Karateka Kenta Nanbara styles on Ryo Aitaka! He makes it 3-0 for Team RISE against Team K-1 today.@KentaWorLD11 | #RISE_ELDRDpic.twitter.com/WAj5u8bzji — Beyond Kickboxing (@Beyond_Kick) March 26, 2023

Augusto showed nothing but fast, powerful technique and good form in this brief clip.

Vinicius Augusto stops Isaac Farias with a beautiful spinning back kick to the body in R1#JF114 pic.twitter.com/QPqe8aqx50 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) March 26, 2023

Heavy shots from a Flyweight!

Nyamjargal Tumendemberel (6-0) flyweight from Mongolia just won the Gladiator flyweight championship in Japan by 5 second KO



Nyamjargal is the best fighter out of Mongolia and one of the best flyweight prospects in the entire world and he is ready for the next step pic.twitter.com/rjhjcvUEu2 — Brian Dugan (@BrianDuganMMA) March 26, 2023

Random Land

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.