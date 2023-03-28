UFC 289 reportedly targeted as promotion’s long-awaited return to Canada

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will return to the Great White North in 2023.

The promotion is targeting its long-awaited Canada comeback this year and UFC 289 on June 10, 2023, is expected to take place in Calgary, Alberta, according to Ariel Helwani. No specific venue of main event for the pay-per-view (PPV) event has been shared at this time.

It’s been nearly four years since UFC held an event in the country. UFC Vancouver marked the last event when headlined by Justin Gaethje vs. Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in Sept. 2019. In terms of Calgary, specifically, UFC was last in the city for UFC on Fox 30 in July 2018, featuring the rematch between top Lightweight stars, Dustin Poirier and former champion, Eddie Alvarez.

While the location has yet to be confirmed by the promotion, UFC has already begun shaping the card with early fight announcements that feature Canadians or fighters residing in Canada. It was revealed today (Tues., March 28, 2023), for example, that a Strawweight pairing between Diana Belbita and Maria Oliveira has been added to the card. Belbita — a Stony Creek, Ontario resident — hasn’t fought since Feb. 2022 and the return at home would make for the first fight of her 21-fight career on Canadian soil.

UFC 289 will continue to take shape over the coming weeks and months. As of right now, the current line up can be seen here.