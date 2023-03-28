Charles Oliveira plans ‘hunt’ of Beneil Dariush: ‘If you want to watch a boring fight, don’t come watch my fight’

Charles Oliveira is ready to return and bring the violence.

2022 was a year of ups and downs for Brazil’s Oliveira. “Do Bronx” kicked off the campaign with a big-time clash against a perennial top contender, Justin Gaethje. Oliveira was the Lightweight champion heading into weigh-ins, but unfortunately just barely missed weight by a half pound, resulting in him being stripped of his title. Oliveira still managed to put on a career-highlight performance, finishing Gaethje with a first-round rear-naked choke submission (watch highlights) after a wild striking match.

Oliveira closed out 2022 attempting to officially become champion again, facing his fellow surging contender, Islam Makhachev. Dagestan’s finest proved too much for the 10-year-plus Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) veteran, submitting Oliveira in round two with an arm-triangle choke (watch highlights). At UFC 288 on May 6, 2023, Oliveira intends to rebound spectacularly against Beneil Dariush.

“I’ve said [how I’ll win] it before, I’ve been wrong before — and I won’t be wrong again,” Oliveira told MMA Fighting. “I’ll tell you the truth, being real here, I’ll hunt in this fight. I’ll walk forward the entire time. I don’t care if it’s a knockout, a submission, or a decision, I’ll hunt in this fight.

“I can’t say I’ll do a strategic fight, that I’ll be waiting,” he concluded. “No, that’s not Charles fighting. Charles walks forward, he hunts the entire time. So if you want to watch a boring fight, don’t come watch my fight. You’ll see me get knocked down, dropped, and get back up. Like you said, [Dariush] has been knocked out before, he’s been submitted. He has holes, just like I do. That’s what matters the most, wanting to win no matter what.”

The Makhachev loss for Oliveira was his first since Dec. 2017, snapping a phenomenal 11-fight winning streak that consisted of 10 finishes. Dariush, on the other hand, is riding the best momentum of his 14-year career, winning eight straight. Dariush’s last win came the same night Oliveira fought Makhachev in Oct. 2022, earning a unanimous decision over Mateusz Gamrot.