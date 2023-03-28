UFC Vegas 71 poster goes black and white for ‘Pavlovich vs Blaydes’ on April 22

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently released the official poster for the upcoming UFC Vegas 71 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, headlined by the heavyweight showdown between Top 5 heavyweight contenders Sergei Pavlovich and Curtis Blaydes on Sat., April 22, 2023 at the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Pavlovich (17-1) fell to Alistair Overeem in his Octagon debut back in late 2018 but has since put together a torrid five-fight winning streak, with all five wins coming by way of first-round knockout, including his recent finish over Tai Tuivasa at UFC Orlando.

Blaydes (17-3) is two years older than Pavlovich at 32 and coming off three straight wins, two of which ended by way of technical knockout. “Razor” kept his winning streak alive by defeating Tom Aspinall after the Brit blew out his knee at UFC London last July.

UFC Vegas 71 will also feature the bantamweight showdown between Ricky Simon and Song Yadong. Elsewhere on the card, Jared Gordon and Bobby Green collide in lightweight action while Junior Tafa and Mohammed Usman hook ‘em up at 265 pounds.

