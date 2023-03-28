Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Middleweight kingpin Luke Rockhold expressed an interest in branching out after walking away from UFC, but I don’t know if this is exactly what he envisioned! While backstage at last weekend’s (Sat. March 25, 2023) UFC San Antonio event, Rockhold ran into NBA legend Tim Duncan, and the two engaged in some light-hearted clinch wrestling.

Here’s the thing about Duncan: the man is massive. Standing an inch shy of seven feet tall, the 15-time NBA All-Star and longtime San Antonio Spur has been attending UFC fights for some time and has reportedly trained in martial arts since his 2016 retirement.

In Rockhold’s own words, “He feels strong as f—k. Aren’t you supposed to be retired?”

Rockhold was at UFC San Antonio in support of Marlon Vera, who’s a fellow trainee of boxing coach Jason Parillo. Yes, that’s the same Parillo who coached Michael Bisping to dethrone Rockhold via left hook knockout, and it’s also the very same Parillo who sneaks in a slap at the end of the featured clip!

Rockhold is surely working with Parillo more than ever in anticipation of his Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) debut. He’ll square off against Mike Perry on April 29 at BKFC 41 in an intriguing match up, seeing as Perry will be the far smaller man but is more accomplished as a pugilist.

Insomnia

Tatsuro Taira is one of the most exciting prospects at 125 lbs., and he’ll look for his fourth UFC win here.

I wish I had never seen this picture. My life was better before I knew it existed.

Jon Jones and the Diaz brothers (2016) pic.twitter.com/NhDddl2wNZ — Fight Pics That Go Hard (@fightpicsgohard) March 27, 2023

Robert Whittaker is looking susceptible to the low kick in this sparring footage.

Get punched in the face a few times and the ol’ decision-maker starts getting a little confused.

‍♂️For a brief moment, Pat Casey believed he was in an MMA battle.#BKFC39 pic.twitter.com/74eLhEhmcy — FITE (@FiteTV) March 25, 2023

I’m starting to think Tony Kelley may not be a great person.

KGB Lee's dude just gave me a dirty look in the elevator. 90% sure he thought I was Yanez ‍♂️ — Vince Morales (@vandetta135) March 25, 2023

Cory Sandhagen is among the most intentional students of the game in MMA.

Cory Sandhagen getting coached by former two-weight Lumpinee champion & current ONE Flyweight Kickboxing champion Superlek Kiatmookao. pic.twitter.com/D8SEfLZ4Xf — Beyond Kickboxing (@Beyond_Kick) March 26, 2023

2) Sometimes, Sandhagen will actually relent in his work but it's to draw Vera's attacks on purpose. Vera's not going to come from an angle, he will attack linearly and that's easier to read if you have a read on the distance, and putting up your guard invites them forward. — Dan A. (@TypewritingDA) March 26, 2023

The lesson here is that centerline/linear engagements aren't strictly a you meet, I meet game. There are subtle things involved, such as the distance, ways to lead, controlling responses, and footwork nuances.



TLDR Cory Sandhagen is really, really good. — Dan A. (@TypewritingDA) March 26, 2023

Slips, rips, and KO clips

One of the most entertaining highlight clips I’ve seen. These lads were SWANGING and BANGING!

Ferreira switched stances, so Medvedev blasted a high kick. Why not?

RCC Intro main event:



Boris Medvedev knocks out Handesson Ferreira with a huge head kick and GNP in the first#RCCIntro25 pic.twitter.com/1BWQSIFvyG — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) March 25, 2023

Eddie Abasolo picked up his first One Championship win last Friday, and he’s a must-watch fighter.

Random Land

Ash Ketchum has been on a quest to be the very best and catch ‘em all for nearly as long as I’ve been alive. Historic!

Ash and Pikachu’s journey has ended after almost 26 years. pic.twitter.com/NPuWeGhLtK — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 24, 2023

Midnight Music: New Lana Del Rey album dropped, and it sounds like they usually do, which is a positive. I liked this track for the Leonard Cohen reference!

Sleep well Maniacs!