Midnight Mania! Video: Former UFC champion Luke Rockhold wrestles NBA legend Tim Duncan

Bringing you the weird and wild from the world of MMA each and every weeknight!

By Andrew Richardson
Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Middleweight kingpin Luke Rockhold expressed an interest in branching out after walking away from UFC, but I don’t know if this is exactly what he envisioned! While backstage at last weekend’s (Sat. March 25, 2023) UFC San Antonio event, Rockhold ran into NBA legend Tim Duncan, and the two engaged in some light-hearted clinch wrestling.

Here’s the thing about Duncan: the man is massive. Standing an inch shy of seven feet tall, the 15-time NBA All-Star and longtime San Antonio Spur has been attending UFC fights for some time and has reportedly trained in martial arts since his 2016 retirement.

In Rockhold’s own words, “He feels strong as f—k. Aren’t you supposed to be retired?”

Rockhold was at UFC San Antonio in support of Marlon Vera, who’s a fellow trainee of boxing coach Jason Parillo. Yes, that’s the same Parillo who coached Michael Bisping to dethrone Rockhold via left hook knockout, and it’s also the very same Parillo who sneaks in a slap at the end of the featured clip!

Rockhold is surely working with Parillo more than ever in anticipation of his Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) debut. He’ll square off against Mike Perry on April 29 at BKFC 41 in an intriguing match up, seeing as Perry will be the far smaller man but is more accomplished as a pugilist.

Insomnia

Tatsuro Taira is one of the most exciting prospects at 125 lbs., and he’ll look for his fourth UFC win here.

I wish I had never seen this picture. My life was better before I knew it existed.

Robert Whittaker is looking susceptible to the low kick in this sparring footage.

Get punched in the face a few times and the ol’ decision-maker starts getting a little confused.

I’m starting to think Tony Kelley may not be a great person.

Cory Sandhagen is among the most intentional students of the game in MMA.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

One of the most entertaining highlight clips I’ve seen. These lads were SWANGING and BANGING!

Ferreira switched stances, so Medvedev blasted a high kick. Why not?

Eddie Abasolo picked up his first One Championship win last Friday, and he’s a must-watch fighter.

Random Land

Ash Ketchum has been on a quest to be the very best and catch ‘em all for nearly as long as I’ve been alive. Historic!

Midnight Music: New Lana Del Rey album dropped, and it sounds like they usually do, which is a positive. I liked this track for the Leonard Cohen reference!

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

