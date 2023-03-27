Jorge Masvidal not worried about Dana White’s Colby Covington persistence: ‘Champions have always called the shots’

Jorge Masvidal expects things to work out in his favor atop Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) Welterweight division in the coming weeks.

UFC 287 sees the return of Masvidal in his home of Miami, Florida on April 8, 2023, against his fellow former title challenger, Gilbert Burns. The division’s title was recently defended by the champion, Leon Edwards, who once again turned back his rival, Kamaru Usman. The majority decision nod for Edwards appears to have set up an impending clash with two-time title challenger to Usman, Covington, according to UFC President, Dana White.

Masvidal and Covington both last fought in March 2022 against each other, resulting in a unanimous decision win for Covington and Masvidal’s third straight loss (watch highlights). Since Edwards’ second Usman win, White has continued to state that Covington is the most logical next challenger, but Masvidal sides with Edwards, who wants to have a say in the matter.

“I love Dana, but Dana says a lot of things, man,” Masvidal said on The MMA Hour. “History says one thing: whoever makes the most noise when they fight, whoever sells the most pay-per-views, and whoever fans want to see at the end of the day, that’s who’ll get the title shot. On top of that, as I recall, champions have always called the shots and Colby is only a champion of calling the cops. That c—k sucking b—ch p—syass motherf—ker.

“So, I’m just going to continue to do me,” he continued. “I’m going to go out there and break f—king Gilbert’s face then Leon’s gonna call my name out and I’m gonna go fight Leon for this belt and that’s it. Colby can just sit in his timeout box until they call his ass up to fight me again.”

Edwards and Masvidal have had unfinished business inside the Octagon since 2019 when they both picked up victories at that year’s UFC London Fight Night event. Edwards won a split decision over Gunnar Nelson before Masvidal’s highlight-reel knockout of Darren Till in the main event, launching his star-making run that year. After the night concluded, Masvidal delivered his now famous “three-piece and a soda” line after striking a mouthy Edwards backstage.

The pair were lined up to fight in Dec. 2022, but Masvidal pulled out, citing a rib injury.