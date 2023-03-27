Jared Gordon responds to Paddy Pimblett’s rematch challenge: ‘He knows I won’

Jared Gordon isn’t making excuses for his loss to Paddy Pimblett.

UFC 282 in Dec. 2022 capped off the year with two of the more controversial decisions in recent memory. The co-main event left a lasting impression, in particular, seeing Pimblett continue his unbeaten streak in UFC, earning the unanimous decision nod over Gordon (watch highlights).

Several pundits within the community came out to express their disagreement with the result, while Pimblett remained confident he was the rightful victor. Recently undergoing ankle surgery for an injury sustained leading up to and through the bout, Pimblett changed his tune and called out Gordon for a rematch upon his return. Therefore, prompting “Flash” to reveal his own struggles in the bout.

“Funny thing is going into this fight I had an ankle injury as well, documented by UFC,” Gordon tweeted. “I couldn’t walk for weeks after our fight too. I get why he’s angry. He knows I won. Like the rest of the world…”

Immediately after the fight, Gordon expressed feeling he was robbed against Pimblett. According to MMA Decisions, the community votes would have one believe that was the case. 90.7 percent of 2633 fan votes have Gordon winning the contest. Of the 24 total media scorecards, only one had the bout in favor of Pimblett with a 29-28 score.

Despite the injury comparisons, Gordon’s appears to have not been as serious as Pimblett’s. The 34-year-old 25-fight veteran looks to rebound off his loss with a strong performance against Bobby Green on April 22, 2023, at UFC Vegas 71.

Pimblett hopes to run things back with Gordon around the end of the year, but until then, he’ll need to heal up while Gordon attempts to officially get back in the win column.