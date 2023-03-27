WTF?!? Bloated Rampage Jackson conjoined with Bob Sapp for bizarre ‘Siamese Boxing’ match in Thailand (Video)

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton Jackson is teaming up with former K-1 punching bag Bob Sapp, who recently replaced Rick Winters as the world's most spectacular diver. Their mission? To pretend to be conjoined twins in a “Siamese Boxing” battle opposite “Sloppy Balboa,” the callsign for the unholy partnership between Jon Nutt and some guy named “Woody.”

No one involved in this ridiculous affair is from Siam, just to clear that up.

For those of you unfamiliar with Full Metal Dojo and its recurring “Fight Circus” events, imagine the kind of production you might get if you asked ChatGPT to create a fight card using an amalgamation of crazy Russian MMA gimmicks like Car-Jitsu and Mar-A-Cargo. Sprinkle in “ninja midgets” along with the “wheel of violence” and voila! A spectacle you can only find at Illuzion Phuket this weekend in Thailand.

Here’s the current Fight Circus Vol. 6: “The Rise or Fall of Sloppy Balboa” lineup:

Our Cold Opener | Dana Black’s Gentlemen’s Power Slap League:

Bruno Barone vs. Peter Haelewyn Old School MMA | 1x10 Min Round:

Kyoken Tampiyanan vs Campbell Symes Musical Chairs of Death:

Fighters Competing in Musical Chairs to see Who Fights What featuring six of the Finest Fighters in Petzilla Winkeljohn’s phone Dealer’s Choice:

Musical Chairs 1st Place Finisher Chooses his Opponent – Opponent Chooses Discipline MMAsymmetrical is Back!

Walter John Veale vs Two of the Remaining Musical Chairs Participants Blindfold Muay Thai:

Musical Chairs Odd Men Out The Wheel of Violence is Back!

Kushal Vyas vs Joel Fratello Wicked Hot Ring Girl Tug of War

That we’re pretty positive will result in playing grab ass and Jello Wrestling, featuring Six Hot Chicks 3 vs. 3 White Collar Brawl | Road Rage Edition:

Grab Motorbike Driver vs. “Win” Motorbike Driver Human Piñata

Steve Panda Banks (with a sack full of money and prizes) vs. Petzilla & The Gang (Six total) Ladies MMAsymmetrical is Here!

Souris Manfredi vs. Run THC (Indica & Sativa) The Biggest Siamese Twins Boxing Championship of All Time!

Twopollo RamSapp Creed vs Sloppy “The Irish Curse” Balboa

Featuring Bob Sapp, Rampage Jackson, Jon Nutt & Woody *lineup subject to change

Here’s a training clip of Twopollo RamSapp Creed:

Fight Circus Vol. 6 streams LIVE on April 1 on FITE right here.