Gamebred Boxing 4 full fight card, PPV price, live streaming options for ‘Jones Jr. vs Pettis’ on April 1

Event: Gamebred Boxing 4: “Jones Jr. vs Pettis”

Date: Sat., April 1, 2023

Location: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Broadcast: Cable and satellite pay-per-view (PPV), UFC Fight Pass, PPV.com

Start Time: 7 p.m. ET Prelims | 9 p.m. ET Main Card

Gamebred Boxing 4 Main Event:

Roy Jones Jr. vs. Anthony Pettis

Gamebred Boxing 4 Co-Main Event:

Jose Aldo vs. Jeremy Stephens

Gamebred Boxing 4 Fight Card:

Vitor Belfort vs. Ronaldo Souza

Pearl Gonzalez vs. Gina Mazany

Josh Burns vs. Dillon Cleckler

Devin Cushing vs. Damian David Marchiano

Luis Feliciano vs. Clarence Booth

Roberto Armas vs. Javier Zamarron

Danielle Cohen vs. Danielle Wynn

Bi Nguyen vs. Andy Nguyen

Markus Perez vs. Joe Riggs

Cade Howell vs. Devante Sewell

Note: Paul Daley was recently removed from the lineup due to visa issues.

“So it’s through any cable company, it’s going to be through In-Demand for linear,” Gamebred Boxing president Dean Toole told MMA Fighting. “For digital pay-per-view, In-Demand also has PPV.com now, so it’s available anywhere in the world. If you have iOS or Google Play, you can download PPV.com app or watch this anywhere, any country in the world. Also, UFC Fight Pass is available in almost every single country so it’s another option for digital pay-per-view.”

Gamebred Boxing 4 will cost $50 to purchase.