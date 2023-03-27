Gamebred Boxing 4 full fight card, PPV price, live streaming options for ‘Jones Jr. vs Pettis’ on April 1

Event: Gamebred Boxing 4: “Jones Jr. vs Pettis”
Date: Sat., April 1, 2023
Location: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Broadcast: Cable and satellite pay-per-view (PPV), UFC Fight Pass, PPV.com
Start Time: 7 p.m. ET Prelims | 9 p.m. ET Main Card
Gamebred Boxing 4 Main Event:
Roy Jones Jr. vs. Anthony Pettis
Gamebred Boxing 4 Co-Main Event:
Jose Aldo vs. Jeremy Stephens
Gamebred Boxing 4 Fight Card:
Vitor Belfort vs. Ronaldo Souza
Pearl Gonzalez vs. Gina Mazany
Josh Burns vs. Dillon Cleckler
Devin Cushing vs. Damian David Marchiano
Luis Feliciano vs. Clarence Booth
Roberto Armas vs. Javier Zamarron
Danielle Cohen vs. Danielle Wynn
Bi Nguyen vs. Andy Nguyen
Markus Perez vs. Joe Riggs
Cade Howell vs. Devante Sewell
Note: Paul Daley was recently removed from the lineup due to visa issues.
“So it’s through any cable company, it’s going to be through In-Demand for linear,” Gamebred Boxing president Dean Toole told MMA Fighting. “For digital pay-per-view, In-Demand also has PPV.com now, so it’s available anywhere in the world. If you have iOS or Google Play, you can download PPV.com app or watch this anywhere, any country in the world. Also, UFC Fight Pass is available in almost every single country so it’s another option for digital pay-per-view.”
Gamebred Boxing 4 will cost $50 to purchase.
