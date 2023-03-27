 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Gamebred Boxing 4 full fight card, PPV price, live streaming options for ‘Jones Jr. vs Pettis’ on April 1

Roy Jones Jr., who turned 54 earlier this year, will continue his boxing career against former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis under Jorge Masvidal’s “Gamebred Boxing” banner this Sat. night (April 1) in Milwaukee. Also lacing up the boxing gloves are Jose Aldo and Jeremy Stephens, who rematch under “sweet science” rules on the pay-per-view (PPV) main card, not long after ex-UFC middleweights Vitor Belfort and Ronaldo Souza run it back for pugilistic bragging rights. Get ready for chaos in “Cream City!”

By Jesse Holland
Event: Gamebred Boxing 4: “Jones Jr. vs Pettis”
Date: Sat., April 1, 2023
Location: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Broadcast: Cable and satellite pay-per-view (PPV), UFC Fight Pass, PPV.com
Start Time: 7 p.m. ET Prelims | 9 p.m. ET Main Card

Gamebred Boxing 4 Main Event:

Roy Jones Jr. vs. Anthony Pettis

Gamebred Boxing 4 Co-Main Event:

Jose Aldo vs. Jeremy Stephens

Gamebred Boxing 4 Fight Card:

Vitor Belfort vs. Ronaldo Souza
Pearl Gonzalez vs. Gina Mazany
Josh Burns vs. Dillon Cleckler
Devin Cushing vs. Damian David Marchiano
Luis Feliciano vs. Clarence Booth
Roberto Armas vs. Javier Zamarron
Danielle Cohen vs. Danielle Wynn
Bi Nguyen vs. Andy Nguyen
Markus Perez vs. Joe Riggs
Cade Howell vs. Devante Sewell

Note: Paul Daley was recently removed from the lineup due to visa issues.

“So it’s through any cable company, it’s going to be through In-Demand for linear,” Gamebred Boxing president Dean Toole told MMA Fighting. “For digital pay-per-view, In-Demand also has PPV.com now, so it’s available anywhere in the world. If you have iOS or Google Play, you can download PPV.com app or watch this anywhere, any country in the world. Also, UFC Fight Pass is available in almost every single country so it’s another option for digital pay-per-view.”

Gamebred Boxing 4 will cost $50 to purchase.

