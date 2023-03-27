Undefeated! Sean O’Malley’s record changed to 17-0 after Marlon Vera loss at UFC San Antonio

Sean O’Malley is undefeated.

“Sugar” was able to get his loss to Marlon Vera overturned after “Chito” was defeated by Cory Sandhagen at UFC San Antonio last weekend in Texas. No doubt that ruling was made by the Suga State Athletic Commission, the same sanctioning body that changed his “No Contest” against Pedro Munhoz to a victory for O’Malley.

That would make him 18-0 but I guess math isn't really his strong suit.

Sandhagen, who defeated Vera at UFC San Antonio, remains unimpressed.

“I think Merab (Dvalishvili) is the best guy in the division right now outside of who’s fighting for the title,” Sandhagen said during the UFC San Antonio press conference. “I think Merab is a perfect challenge for my type of style, for my type of fighting. In my opinion Merab’s more deserving of a title shot than O’Malley is, so if the UFC is set on having O’Malley fight for the title, which is what I kind of hear that they’re kind of doing, then I want to fight the next top guy — even though I think [Merab is] the topper guy.”

Hopefully UFC can get that fight booked before September.

O’Malley, still listed at 16-1 (1 NC) on the official record sheets, is currently ranked No. 2 in the 135-pound division behind Dvalishvili and will likely fight the winner of Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo, who collide for “Funk Master’s” bantamweight belt atop the UFC 288 pay-per-view (PPV) event this May in Newark.