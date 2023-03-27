Dana White reveals ‘incredible’ Holly Holm headed to UFC Hall of Fame

Holly Holm is headed to the UFC Hall of Fame.

That said, don’t expect her induction to come anytime soon, since “The Preacher’s Daughter” is still actively competing — and making another run at the women’s bantamweight title — at the age of 41.

That’s according to UFC President Dana White, who had nothing but glowing praise for the former boxing champion, who also dabbled in kickboxing before making her way to MMA for Fresquez Productions back in early 2011.

“What’s incredible about Holly Holm, is what does she mean to combat sports, period? Boxing Hall of Fame, she’ll end up in the UFC Hall of Fame, she did kickboxing too,” White said during the UFC San Antonio press conference (transcribed by MMA Junkie). “She’s a very unique, incredible human being, let alone woman. She’s somebody we’ll absolutely, positively celebrate – all of her achievements in all combat sports. She’s incredible, and one of the nicest human beings you’ll ever meet.”

Holm (15-6) made her Octagon debut at UFC 184 in Feb. 2015 and needed just two decisions wins to secure a title shot against then-champion Ronda Rousey. “The Preacher’s Daughter” made the most of her opportunity, smashing “Rowdy” and taking the title by way of second-round knockout.

Since that career-defining performance, Holm is a mere 5-6 with just one finish but remains ranked in the Top 5 of the women’s bantamweight division, a spot she’s expected to retain after defeating Yana Santos at UFC San Antonio last weekend in Texas.