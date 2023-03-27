Is Conor McGregor getting a little too fancy for the grit and grime of mixed martial arts fights? “The Notorious” certainly enjoys the finer things in life these days now that he has several hundred mil in the bank. Now he’s suggesting a rules change to make cage fighting a little less nasty.

The main event of UFC San Antonio featured a five round grind between Cory Sandhagen and Marlon “Chito” Vera (watch the highlights here). By the end of the fourth round both fighters were covered in sweat and blood and something McGregor was not happy about: some snot and spit. Conor was apparently grossed out after watching “Chito” spit and Sandhagen clear his nose all over the octagon canvas.

“One gollier of a spit and two snot rockets each nostril just now from both fighters at the end of the 4th,” McGregor wrote in a series of since-deleted tweets. “It’s a ridiculous habit some people have. It should be abolished via threat of point deduction.”

What do you guys think of this rule change Conor proposed? pic.twitter.com/gTMYEytcby — Amy Kaplan (@PhotoAmy33) March 26, 2023

For those that don’t know, ‘gollier’ is Irish slang for when you hork all the phlegm from your nose into your throat and then hack it back up and spit it out. I feel like we all understand what a ‘snot rocket’ is, but just in case: it’s when you blow air out of your nostrils, expelling all the gunk in your nasal cavity.

What a beautiful language we have. McGregor is a poet sometimes.

Both actions are considered pretty low class when done at the bus stop or in polite company. During a cage fight, we give these athletes a pass because they kind of need to breathe in order to compete. It’s not like fighters have a nice box of three-ply kleenex at hand. They do have towels and a bucket in the corner, but that makes up a fraction of the time a fighter’s in the cage. So they get in the habit of doing what they gotta do to clear their airways during a fight, even if it annoys Conor McGregor watching from home in his Gucci house robe and slippers.

Sandhagen would go on to win the fight against Vera via split-decision with scores of 50–45, 49–46, and 47–48. Even with a point deduction due to snot rockets, his victory would have still been assured.