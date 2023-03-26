Paddy Pimblett has been stuck on the sidelines nursing an ankle injury that he suffered in his fight with Jared Gordon back in December 2022. Three and a half months would normally be enough time to rehab an injury like that, but “The Baddy” was too busy to undergo surgery until just recently. On his YouTube channel, Paddy shared footage from the pre- and post-procedure process.

“When I kicked Jared Gordon in the leg and he didn’t even check it properly, I put it back down and was like ‘S—, this would happen to me in the first round,” Pimblett said regarding the injury.

“This all happened in the first round of the fight, within the first minute., and they said, ‘Oh, did you fight finish there,’ and I said ‘No, I’d done another two and a half rounds.’ They went ‘What?’ They said ‘You should’ve just sat on your stool and should have never carried on fighting.’ I was like ‘Are you mad? You think I’m some p—y?’”

Continuing to compete allowed Pimblett to score a 29-28x3 decision over Gordon, but it also resulted in a badly damaged ankle. Paddy required surgery to reconstruct multiple ligaments, and doctors even added some synthetic ligaments into the mix as well to help stabilize the foot.

Following surgery, Pimblett woke up in a foul mood and called for a rematch against Gordon, given how many fans and pundits believed “Flash” had been done dirty by the judges.

“People are like, ‘Oh, Jared Gordon did so well,’” Pimblett said. “He only done well because me ankle was f—ed. You stupid t—t. And he’s just being a bitter little girl, going on every interview site, ‘Oh, I won that fight, I won that fight.’ Well lad, Joe Solecki beat you, but you got a split decision. So shut your mouth.”

“I want to punch his head in toward the end of the year,” Pimblett said. “I am going to run it back. I hope he beats Bobby Green, because I’ll snap his arm for him in a round. Had a boxing match with him and I still won, because you’re s—. I hope he watched this. You’re f—ing dogs—. At my worst, you couldn’t beat me at your best. Injured, everything going wrong, and you couldn’t beat me on my worst day. And I beat you on your best, because you’re a little bum.”

Gordon faces Bobby Green on April 22nd at UFC Fight Night: Pavlovich vs. Blaydes. Pimblett will still be in a leg cast when that fight goes down.

“I’ll be in this for another six to ten weeks,” a glum Pimblett said to finish his video blog. “So ... we’ll see what happens.”