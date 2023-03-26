Now that Leon Edwards has cemented his reign atop the welterweight division with a second win over Kamaru Usman, everyone is clamoring to get a title shot against the 170 pound chat. The list of would-be challengers includes guys that Usman beat twice like Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington. It also includes Belal Muhammad, who is on a wildly impressive eight fight win streak.

Unfortunately for Muhammad, UFC president Dana White has been adamant that Colby Covington will the be man to face Edwards next. That’s generated some controversy considering “Chaos” hasn’t fought in over a year while Muhammad knocked off two more tough opponents in the same timeframe.

On his YouTube channel, former champ champ turned commentator Daniel Cormier didn’t mince words.

“Belal is easily the most deserving guy,” he said. “There’s no one that deserves it more than Belal Muhammad.”

A reporter at the UFC on ESPN: Vera vs. Sandhagen post-fight press conference referenced those words and asked White why Muhammad wasn’t under consideration for a title shot.

“Well, Daniel Cormier doesn’t make those decisions,” White replied. “Nice of him, but yeah. Belal ... we have plans for Belal. Belal’s gonna fight again soon and then we’ll find out who’s next in line.”

At UFC 286, White revealed the UFC was working on a Belal Muhammad vs. Shavkat Rakhmanov fight. While Shavkat is two spots below Belal in the rankings, he’s widely considered to be one of the toughest fights in the 170 pound division.

It isn’t the first time the UFC has made Muhammad fight down the rankings against extremely tough opposition, and “Remember The Name” is starting to sound annoyed about it.

“Why am I gonna have to fight downward again to fight another hot prospect?” Muhammad said in a new interview with TMZ Sports. “It really doesn’t make any sense. Why am I the only guy fighting backward when there’s guys ahead of me that aren’t fighting at all?”

It’s a fair question with an unfair answer. Belal Muhammad may have better resume but he doesn’t have the ability to draw attention that Colby Covington does. That’s why Covington will apparently walk in off a year’s vacation and a single win for his fourth title fight while Belal is relegated to gatekeeping all the toughest fighters in the bottom half of the top ten.